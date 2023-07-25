Georgia Southern freshmen volunteer ahead of the upcoming school year

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - While thousands of new Georgia Southern students will come to town next month, fewer than 100 have already arrived to learn about their new home and how they can give back.

Some put the finished touches on candles for one non-profit, while others sorted donated school supplies. They some of the 70 or so students in BUILD or Building Undergraduate Involvement in Leadership Development.

“I wanted to come and meet new people, meet new friends and get to know people and also giving back to the community,” said freshman Trinity Russell.

The program has been around since 2006, with a few years hiatus during the pandemic. Students cover their own lodging and meals for the week to be part of it.

“They’re doing this with 70 other incoming freshman. Unlike some other summer camps, where you never see people again, they’re going to be seeing them in two weeks,” said Jodi Kennedy with BUILD.

They get a whirlwind tour of different causes and groups that they can help support during their school career.

“I’m excited to meet some of the organizations we’re partnering with in the Statesboro area. We’re lending a hand, however we can, because it makes a big difference in people’s lives,” said freshman Mathurin Griffith.

Organizers hope students who’re engaged outside the classroom also do better in it and make their home away a better place too.

The rest of the student body will arrive just before classes begin August 14.

