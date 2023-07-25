Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern freshmen volunteer ahead of the upcoming school year

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - While thousands of new Georgia Southern students will come to town next month, fewer than 100 have already arrived to learn about their new home and how they can give back.

Some put the finished touches on candles for one non-profit, while others sorted donated school supplies. They some of the 70 or so students in BUILD or Building Undergraduate Involvement in Leadership Development.

“I wanted to come and meet new people, meet new friends and get to know people and also giving back to the community,” said freshman Trinity Russell.

The program has been around since 2006, with a few years hiatus during the pandemic. Students cover their own lodging and meals for the week to be part of it.

“They’re doing this with 70 other incoming freshman. Unlike some other summer camps, where you never see people again, they’re going to be seeing them in two weeks,” said Jodi Kennedy with BUILD.

They get a whirlwind tour of different causes and groups that they can help support during their school career.

“I’m excited to meet some of the organizations we’re partnering with in the Statesboro area. We’re lending a hand, however we can, because it makes a big difference in people’s lives,” said freshman Mathurin Griffith.

Organizers hope students who’re engaged outside the classroom also do better in it and make their home away a better place too.

The rest of the student body will arrive just before classes begin August 14.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
1 killed in shooting on Waters Avenue in Savannah
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
Man taken to hospital after being hit by machete at Sam’s Club

Latest News

School start time changes, new security plans at Liberty County schools
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
Yemassee Police
Nearly 100 shots fired in drive-by shooting, according to Yemassee Police
Tybee Island City Hall expected to be complete this fall