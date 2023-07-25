Kingdom Life Fellowship Church hosting school uniform giveaway
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Kingdom Life Fellowship Church in Savannah will be giving away school uniforms this weekend. 1,000 uniforms for families and children who need them.
Pastor Charles Roberson joined Morning Break to look ahead to Sunday’s event that will also include food, fun and fellowship as they get ready to start the school year off right.
