Kitchen, cleaning products distribution center opening in Effingham Co.

(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Over 200 more jobs are coming to Effingham County.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Bradshaw Home will build a distribution center and it’s expected to create 230 jobs.

Bradshaw Home is a designer and marketer of kitchen and cleaning products.

The 1.2 million square foot facility will be located at the Savannah Portside International Park near Meldrim.

It’s expected to open in November.

The facility is hiring for different positions. That includes forklift operators, material handlers, warehouse operation leads and more.

Governor Kemp released a statement about the facility, saying “Our focus on creating good jobs for hardworking Georgians continues to lead to opportunities such as the ones Bradshaw Home is creating in the Peach State.”

