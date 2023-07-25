Metropolitan Planning Commission pushes back vote on expansion of Hotel Development Overlay District

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Planning Commission has pushed back a decision that could impact where new hotels are built in the Hostess City.

This all stems from a request earlier this month from members of the Victorian, Streetcar, and Cuyler-Brownsville neighborhoods to expand the city’s Hotel Overlay District into those areas.

This overlay district sets standards for future hotel construction in the city.

Right now, it only covers the downtown historic area to Gwinnett Street but if the expansion is approved, the district would be extended south to Victory Drive.

Some neighbors in the proposed expansion areas say this would help protect small businesses and residents by making it harder for large hotels to build there.

During a packed meeting Tuesday, many came out to voice either their opposition or support for the proposal.

But MPC members said more time is needed before they make a decision so that petitioners can communicate with the more than 1,100 property owners who they say this expansion would impact.

That’s why they voted to push back this decision for this proposed extension into the Victorian, Streetcar, and Cuyler-Brownsville districts.

One of the petitioners says he’s disappointed by Tuesday’s decision but is hopeful he can get more information out about this proposal.

“The upside of that is that there’s more time to dispel misinformation about what the hotel overlay is and isn’t and of course it’s more time for us to garner what we feel is overwhelming support and a ground swell of advocacy and engagement with this quality of life issue,” said Ryan Madson, the former president of the Victorian Neighborhood Association.

Tourism leaders say they aren’t against an expansion of the hotel overlay district but they do push back on some of the areas this proposed expansion would include.

“We are solidly in support of protecting residential communities. Unfortunately, this petition does broad prohibitions in areas that are not purely residential. That’s really what we want to work out with folks,” said Michael Owens, the CEO of the Tourism Leadership Council.

Again, the MPC did push back the vote on whether to expand the hotel overlay district.

Once the MPC decides, it’ll be up to city council to make the final decision.

