Nearly 100 shots fired in drive-by shooting, according to Yemassee Police

YEMASSEE, Sc. (WTOC) - No one was injured when nearly 100 gunshots were fired in a drive-by shooting in Yemassee.

A Yemassee police officer was on patrol near a gas station when he said he heard around 60 gunshots nearby.

He headed to a nearby house on Jackson Street, and began an investigation with help from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

“In total there were about 91 shots that were fired in and around the building, of various calibers between 9 millimeter, 45, 40 and 223,” said Sergeant Mike Strauss with the Yemassee Police Department.

Strauss says these different calibers mean it was likely that multiple people were firing at the same time, from rifles and handguns.

Neighbors said that incidents like this are rare, and Strauss agrees.

“I’ve been with Yemassee for almost eight years now and we’ve never had any incident like this before.”

Strauss explained that Yemassee is a peaceful town.

“Yemassee’s a very quiet place, we have very peaceful people. Everybody gets along with everybody so it’s a good place to be. Again, this is an apparition. This isn’t anything we ever see.”

Yemassee Police said that the shooting is currently under investigation.

