New electric buses, new classrooms this year in Long County

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LONG COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year means new upgrades in Long County.

Leaders with the Long County School System say they’re back and better than ever – from classroom upgrades to new rides to school.

Students at Long County High School will get to take classes in a completely new portion of the building. Construction on the new wing is expected to be completed by the first day of school.

The 34,000 square foot addition includes around 20 new classrooms. Builders are working on finishing touches now.

“We were out of space. We held some classes on this old campus and bussed students up here,” Long County Superintendent David Edwards said.

Edwards says they’ve also remodeled portions of Smiley Elementary as well.

“Smiley Elementary, which is our oldest school in operation, our classrooms and hallways have been completely redone, so we’re excited about that,” he said.

Edwards also says the district received a grant from the Environmental Protection Agency for 10 new, electric buses. They’ll take the place of 10 older buses in the district’s fleet and should be on hand by the first day of school.

“There are new buses on the roads. This year, all our route buses will all be air-conditioned,” Edwards said.

New Teacher Orientation is also underway. Edwards said they were able to hire around 30 new teachers, which has classes fully staffed and ready for the new year.

The school district will host open houses on July 27, with the first day of school on Aug. 1.

Bulloch Co. schools preparing for an increase in population
