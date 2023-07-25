SCCPSS aiming to increase resources for under performing schools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - When Savannah Chatham County Public school students head back next Thursday, school leaders say they’re putting more resources to improve some schools that aren’t doing as well as others.

In Superintendent Dr. Denise Watts’ first 100 day plan, she highlights her wish to improve under performing schools in the district. WTOC got a copy of those under performing schools she’s referencing.

Four elementary and two middle schools are under performing in Savannah Chatham. Teaching and Learning Deputy Superintendent Bernadette Ball-Oliver says that list comes from the Georgia Department of Education.

All of those schools are Title 1 schools meaning they have a high number of children in poverty. Those schools receive federal funds.

Ball Oliver says the academic affairs office has changed their support structures for these schools.

“Making sure that we push into those schools and provide the support that’s needed there in a different structure because we recognize that they may need more support and more resources,” Bernadette Ball-Oliver said.

The state’s College and Career Ready Performance Index plays a role in how a school makes it on this list..

That index factors in literacy rates.

Savannah Chatham’s new superintendent says she wants literacy to be the district’s north star.

“We have a literacy plan in place. A lot of investment, time, sweat equity went into creating that plan but I want to look to take that plan from good to great,” Dr. Denise Watts said.

WTOC broke down the numbers you’re looking at how those under performing schools in Savannah Chatham rank regarding literacy .. all are well below the state averages.

A.B. Williams has the lowest at 9.58 percent.

Windsor Forest Elementary has the highest literacy rate at 37.78 percent.

The school system started a literacy task force last year. Ball-Oliver says they are still hard at work, analyzing data constantly and starting new initiatives for teachers and students.

She says they hope to see gains and improvements moving forward.

