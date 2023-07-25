School start time changes, new security plans at Liberty County schools

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - This year, there are several updates Liberty County parents should know from school start times to new security plans.

The new school year will bring with it some changes in Liberty County. Most notably are changes to the bus schedule.

Like many school districts, Superintendent Dr. Franklin Perry says they’ve been impacted by the bus driver shortage. So, they’ve adjusted school start times.

“We have delayed the start of middle school, so that we can drop our high school students off, to get the buses enough time to get to the middle school without middle school starting. So, now we hope that everyone will pretty much be on time,” Perry said.

The full list of adjusted school start times is on the school district’s website.

Dr. Perry says they’ve also taken action to increase school safety. This includes having school resource officers at each middle and high school, with rotations for the elementary schools.

“We, those of us in the schools, will have more effect on safety if we do the things we need to do, primarily treating each other right. If you see something, say something. If someone needs some help, reach out to somebody,” Perry said.

He also says the district’s teaching staff is at around 95 percent of its normal capacity and in good shape for the school year ahead. He says the upcoming open houses are a great opportunity for parents and students.

“We want our parents to come in and meet the teachers, meet the administration, know who the principal is, know who’s teaching your children, and just keep that relationship,” Perry said.

For the next school year, Perry hopes for a strong community surrounding the district’s students.

“I hope that we can work together. Our parents working with teachers, teachers working with students and parents, I just hope that we can all work together and strengthen that partnership,” he said.

The district will be hosting open houses on Aug. 1, with the first day of school on Aug. 2.

Please click here to view a Back-to-School Guide from the Liberty County School System.

