Superintendent for Bacon Co. schools says supplies bought for students, new buses added

BACON COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Students and teachers in Bacon County getting ready for their first day of school on August 1st.

“Every year I get so excited to see the students and their faces and the anticipation of a new school year,” said Superintendent Judy Rowland.

This year, students might be seeing a few new faces around campus.

“I have a new principal at our high school, I have a new principal at my primary school and I have three new assistant principals.”

And that’s not all that’s new for Bacon County this year.

“We have eight new school busses that will be in our fleet this year. And I know parents will be thrilled about that, their children will be thrilled about that, being able to get on a new bus.”

Superintendent Rowland says although there’s new busses, most bus routes won’t be changing.

“We try to stay the same here because like you said, we have all of our parents work, the majority of our parents work, and we really try to make sure that we cater to our parents.”

The county also trying to save some financial stress from parents.

“We have purchased school supplies for all of our students for the second year in a row, so parents do not have to worry about anything as far as supplies.”

Rowland says she’s looking forward to seeing students in Bacon County continue learning.

“This is my seventh year as superintendent here and I’m super thrilled to see our county continue to grow academically. We’ve really grown over the past five years so I’m thrilled to see that continue.”

