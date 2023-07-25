Sky Cams
Teen charged after threatening to blow up train station on social media, according to sheriff’s office

Savalas Harden
Savalas Harden(Bulloch County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Bulloch County deputies say a 17-year-old is facing felony charges after threatening to blow up a train station on social media.

Deputies say the FBI got word Saturday that a comment was made on a TikTok saying someone was going to blow up a train station in Savannah.

Bulloch County investigators and the FBI were able to track down the home of where the comment was made. They say the suspect, Savalas Harden, revealed he was using TikTok Saturday and admitted to the post.

Harden was arrested and charged with felony terroristic threats and dissemination of information relating to terroristic acts through a computer.

