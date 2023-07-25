Tybee Island City Hall expected to be complete this fall

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WTOC) - Tybee City Hall has been closed for renovations since late last year but...

“It’s expected to be ready in mid October, November at the latest. If you’re wondering how much progress they’ve made, let’s take a look inside. One of the first things you’ll likely notice is this door will be controlled access. It means someone will have to buzz you in but that’s for safety measures.”

Those people will be the cashier or customer services rep sitting back here.

“No one can just walk and come into the interior offices.”

Once you’re buzzed in, straight ahead you have what used to be the auditorium...

“We’re keeping these hard wood floors. We kept original windows.”

and will now be office space and a conference room.

“It will be nice to have a conference room in City Hall. We haven’t had a real conference room previously.”

Along with several offices, there are even more security measures.

“It used to be a storage area but it will provide a second exit for the staff that’s back here so in case of an emergency we’ll have another exit to get out of the building.”

And while some changes are coming, other things are staying the same.

“Anywhere in city hall where there’s a floor board that looks out of place, it’s not really out of place. It’s just showing where an old historic wall is located.”

The planning and zoning department will work out of the room that will have a picture of a historic Tybee mural.

Acting City Manager Michelle Owens says they have been able to stick to their budget and deadline. She says they’re planning an open house for the community when City Hall open it’s doors.

“They’ll be able to see the new spaces and learn about how staff will be using the spaces in the future,” said Owens.

Fourth Street is expected be open to the public then as well.

