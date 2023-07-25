Vigil held 5 years after woman was killed by stray bullet

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It has been 5 years since a stray bullet killed Patricia Saab in her own home.

Monday night, family and friends gathered in her honor, as they have each year since the beloved grandmother was taken from them. They say time has done very little to ease their pain.

For the Saab family, the tragedy is as fresh as it was 5 years ago.

It was at the house, back in 2018, that time stopped and everything changed.

“It’s just not the same, nothing, the parties, the… it’s just not the same. This pain is deep, it hurts real bad.”

The kind of hurt that leaves a hole in the hearts of those left behind.

“They took my sister, they took my mom, you only get one mom, and you only get one big sister.”

59-year-old Patricia Saab was in her kitchen when gunshots rang out on her street.

Stray bullets pierced the walls of her home. She died hours later at the hospital.

Now her family gathers together each year in her memory. It’s become a tradition. And in a sense, this beloved grandmother is still holding her family close.

“We are doing it for her, we are doing it for Pat. She is what brings us together and keeps us together and she would want her family to be together, so we all try to stay together.”

The Saab family knows that justice takes time. Healing takes even longer.

Those responsible for her death are serving their time behind bars. But grief is a long-term prison of its own, with no chance of parole.

“We hurting, they get to live, they get to see their family, we don’t. We gotta go to the graveyard. It ain’t right”

Still, they come here to remember and find some comfort in recalling better days filled with love, laughter, and a little dancing just like their mother used to do.

“Turn up Pat, let’s go, lets two-step, turn up Pat, lets get it.”

Court records show three of the four teenagers arrested in Saab’s murder are currently in prison.

Charges were dropped against the fourth due to a lack of evidence.

