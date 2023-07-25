Warmer afternoon, slight PM rain chance

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the mid 70s. Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute with just light wind around.

— Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) July 25, 2023

We’ll then warm to the mid 80s by noon with partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The breeze will be from the south during the afternoon with a few downpours around into the evening.

Beach forecast: Wave heights will be under 2 feet with a low risk of rip currents. We’ll have a southwesterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour with highs in the upper 80s. Be careful if you’re going in the water, there have been jellyfish stings reported over the weekend.

For the middle of the week, afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90s. Each afternoon presents just a slight chance for isolated showers and a storm or two. Severe weather is not expected.

Warmer weather looks to return this weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 90s along with afternoon/evening rain chances.

Tropical update:

A weak area of low pressure south of Bermuda has a 20 percent chance of development over the next week. This system will slowly move toward the southeast coast this week into the weekend.

There is an area of interest approaching the Lesser Antilles this week. This system only has a 10 percent chance of development over the next two days.

Stay tuned for updates!

