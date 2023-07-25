Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Lowcountry teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with two murder cases.

Yemassee native, Lavent Frazier, 19, has been charged with murder in connection with the Jasper County nightclub shooting that happened over the weekend.

Frazier is accused of shooting and killing Albert Heyward at Tap Ultra Lounge on July 23, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

He has also been charged in connection with a second murder case, this one in Beaufort County.

Frazier is accused of killing 21-year-old Daveion Reed at Cross Creek Apartments on April 9, according to the Beaufort Police Department.

Frazier was taken into custody on July 25 and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center. Once Frazier is processed on charges in Beaufort County, he will be transferred to Jasper County where he will be served with arrest warrants.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.