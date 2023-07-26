Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

5 American women will appear on new quarters in 2024

The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will...
The U.S. Mint announced the next five women to be featured on quarters; the 2024 quarters will feature Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, Patsy Takemoto Mink, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, Celia Cruz and Zitkala-Ša.(U.S. Mint via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Mint announced the next series of women to be featured on the back of quarters.

The women, and some of their distinctions, include:

  • Rev. Dr. Pauli Murray, who was the first African-American woman to become an Episcopal priest in the U.S.
  • Patsy Takemoto Mink, who was the first woman of color elected to the U.S. House and the first Asian-American woman in Congress.
  • Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman with a medal of honor, which she earned for her service as the first woman army surgeon in the Civil War.
  • Celia Cruz, known as the queen of salsa.
  • And Zitkala-ša, who was an activist for the rights of indigenous people.

The U.S. Mint will produce about 600 million quarters for each of the honorees for 10 weeks each.

The 2024 quarters are the third round of five women featured in the American Women Quarters Program.

The Smithsonian National Women’s History Museum is consulting the U.S. Mint on the initiative.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

Latest News

FILE - Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, boards Air Force One with the president, Feb....
Biden’s son Hunter arrives at a Delaware court where he’s expected to plead guilty to tax crimes
A California man said an officer used excessive force.
GRAPHIC: Police accused of using excessive force caught on camera
The first day school is almost here.
Back to School 2023: The price tag of back-to-school shopping
*
Back to School 2023: Grownups go back to school
*
Back to School 2023: Learning from the best