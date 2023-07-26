Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Alderman Purtee holds town hall meeting for residents of Savannah’s southside

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee held a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

Sixth district residents met with him to discuss public safety and other concerns in the area.

Purtee says the city used to have these discussions with residents pretty frequently before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he’s excited to get back to having these in-person discussions with people in his district.

“This is one of our safer neighborhoods honestly - Windsor Forest, Coffee Bluff, Wilshire. We’re going to talk about violent crime. We’re going to talk about why things are happening the way they are happening and what the police are doing and what we can do as a community. We’re going to look at homelessness and how it’s going to be more than just a police response.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GBI investigating deadly shooting in Garden City
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
1 killed in shooting on Waters Avenue in Savannah
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
The company logo of Sam's Club is seen on the facade of a store in Concord, N.H., Friday, Feb....
Man taken to hospital after being hit by machete at Sam’s Club

Latest News

Metropolitan Planning Commission votes to approve rezoning on Buckhalter Road
Taylor Washington
Taylor Washington announces candidacy for District 2 Alderwoman
Georgia Southern freshmen volunteer ahead of the upcoming school year
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired