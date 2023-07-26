Alderman Purtee holds town hall meeting for residents of Savannah’s southside

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee held a town hall meeting Tuesday night.

Sixth district residents met with him to discuss public safety and other concerns in the area.

Purtee says the city used to have these discussions with residents pretty frequently before the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says he’s excited to get back to having these in-person discussions with people in his district.

“This is one of our safer neighborhoods honestly - Windsor Forest, Coffee Bluff, Wilshire. We’re going to talk about violent crime. We’re going to talk about why things are happening the way they are happening and what the police are doing and what we can do as a community. We’re going to look at homelessness and how it’s going to be more than just a police response.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.