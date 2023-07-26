Sky Cams
Back to School 2023: Learning from the best

This story is part of digital series available on WTOC+ platforms.
By Simone McKenny
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Dr. Laverne A. Stewart will be starting her 24th year of teaching for the 2023-2024 school year. Mauriana Sciullo will begin her second year this year. Both educators sat down to discuss their most memorable moments in the classroom, reflect on their careers and share what they hope for the future of education.

Dr. Stewart was named District Teacher of the Year and Sciullo was named Induction Teacher of the Year.

For more information on Beaufort County School District, click here.

