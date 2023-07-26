Sky Cams
Gardening workshops to be held at Statesboro Farmers Market

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A new opportunity for residents of Statesboro to not just take home fruits and vegetables, but to learn how to plant them.

Keep Statesboro-Bulloch beautiful is partnering with the Statesboro service league to present new " garden to go” workshops at the statesboro farmers market.

These free workshops will be every second Saturday of the month starting in august and running through november.

Through the hands on experience, participants will not only learn planting and gardening skills but be able to take home their own mini garden.

