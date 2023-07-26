Georgia Cotton Commission hosts meeting in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - These days, farmers must keep their eyes on Washington, on the market as well as the weather.

One group from across Georgia gathered in Statesboro Wednesday to see what’s in their future.

For Georgia cotton farmers and the people who do business with them say it’s important to get together and get “on the same page” to know where they’re at in this season and what lies ahead.

Hundreds of growers, cotton gin owners, and others gathered for a meeting hosted by the Georgia Cotton Commission. They listened to predictions on what Congress could do in the upcoming farm bill to help cotton growers and others.

The commission’s executive director says they’re discussing market prices, weather trends, product advances, and more.

“We’ve made this a “one stop shop” for a multitude of different topics for people to easily access that information,” Taylor Sills said.

According to the commission, Georgia ranks third in cotton production nationwide with an economic impact of $3 billion and accounts for more than 50,000 jobs in the state.

They say it’s important enough to begin this mid-year meeting in the summer between their annual meetings in January.

