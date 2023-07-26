Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Cotton Commission hosts meeting in Statesboro

By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - These days, farmers must keep their eyes on Washington, on the market as well as the weather.

One group from across Georgia gathered in Statesboro Wednesday to see what’s in their future.

For Georgia cotton farmers and the people who do business with them say it’s important to get together and get “on the same page” to know where they’re at in this season and what lies ahead.

Hundreds of growers, cotton gin owners, and others gathered for a meeting hosted by the Georgia Cotton Commission. They listened to predictions on what Congress could do in the upcoming farm bill to help cotton growers and others.

The commission’s executive director says they’re discussing market prices, weather trends, product advances, and more.

“We’ve made this a “one stop shop” for a multitude of different topics for people to easily access that information,” Taylor Sills said.

According to the commission, Georgia ranks third in cotton production nationwide with an economic impact of $3 billion and accounts for more than 50,000 jobs in the state.

They say it’s important enough to begin this mid-year meeting in the summer between their annual meetings in January.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

Latest News

No injuries reported after fire on Walnut Street in Shell Point
Historical Preservation Commission approves design for affordable housing on MLK Blvd. in Savannah
New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools
New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools
Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan
One-on-one with former Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan