Georgia Ports Authority releases financial report, sees slowdown in container units

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:03 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - Following a record year in 2022, the Georgia Ports Authority releasing its financial report showing a slowdown in container numbers.

The GPA says 5.4 million 20-foot equivalent containers crossed over port docks in fiscal year 2023 that ended June 30.

That’s down 6.7% from the year before.

“We really look at the last two years prior to 2023 as anomalies because they are pandemic-driven, a lot of buying out there from the consumers,” said Griff Lynch, the president and CEO of the Georgia Ports Authority.

GPA President Griff Lynch says despite the slowdown, the Port of Savannah controlled just over 11% of container trade in U.S. ports through April.

“That’s a record for the Georgia Ports Authority. One out of every eight containers, or so, is coming through the port of all the containers that are handled in the United States.”

That’s why Lynch says the GPA is spending $1.9 billion for upgrades including enhancements to a ship space known as a berth in Garden City which reopened last week.

“A new container berth allows more vessels and in shear numbers, it grows our capacity by 1.5 million TEU’s or 25% increase.”

Lynch says the added capacity and import production bringing more cargo to the East Coast instead of the west could spell good news for southeast shoppers.

“Hopefully what it means is that the transportation costs will come down and that will positively impact the overall cost of the product to the consumer.”

Ultimately, Lynch projects that fiscal year 2024 will be a challenge due to an inventory surplus saying the numbers next year will most likely be similar to this year.

