Historical Preservation Commission approves design for affordable housing on MLK Blvd. in Savannah

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An affordable housing apartment building in Savannah is one step closer to reality.

This after the city’s Historic Preservation Commission voted to approve some design exceptions for the building Wednesday.

The plan is to bring 16 apartments to a lot near the corner of Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard and Waldburg Street.

According to an application from developer GM Shay, these apartments would be for “small families and/or couples who have been displaced, or who are at risk of being displaced, due to the high cost of rental housing in the neighborhood and Savannah.”

The developer says these apartments will not be meant for transitional housing and are expected to be rented at or near a fair market price in Savannah of just over $1,200.

They would be built on city property and Savannah’s Affordable Housing Fund combined with private funding would pay for construction of these apartments, according to the application.

Some residents did speak out in opposition to the project saying they still need answers about what exactly will go into the retail space that’s included in the plans and who exactly this building will be for.

Savannah’s Housing and Neighborhood Services Director Martin Fretty was on hand at today’s meeting to clear up confusion.

“This is not transitional housing. This is not a shelter for the homeless. This just a high quality apartment housing for people that can no longer afford the cost of housing,” said Fretty.

Ultimately the Historic Preservation Commission approved height exceptions for the building along with some requirements to make sure the building is compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.

The developer says those exceptions were needed in order to keep the future units here affordable.

Fretty also says that the city is looking for a local non-profit to help run the apartment building and expressed plans to create an advisory committee of nearby community members to provide suggestions for the building’s operations.

