Laurel Hill Senior Apartments residents unable to exit building due to elevator being out of service for weeks

PORT ROYAL, S.C (WTOC) - Residents of a senior living apartment complex in Port Royal say their only elevator has been out of service for weeks, leaving some residents struggling to leave their homes.

WTOC spoke with residents of the Laurel Hill Senior Apartments who tell me that because of a nearby lightning strike, the only elevator in their four-story building hasn’t worked in nearly three weeks. They told me that their neighbors who struggle to walk unassisted have been stuck inside the building.

While they did not want to be shown on camera, some of the residents told me they have been living at the property for 17 years, and they say they have never had issues like this before.

They say that they’re not frustrated with on-site management, who they say have been calling residents offering any help they can to those who need it.

They say they’re instead frustrated with the corporate owners who have not answered many questions. The complex is owned by The Michaels Organization, a New Jersey-based company that owns nearly 600 communities.

WTOC reached out to City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and they told me that they have received multiple calls from residents.

The Fire Department investigated, and found no fire code violations, but said that they were told replacement parts to fix the elevator are ordered and on their way.

A WTOC reporter reached out to The Michaels Organization, but they have not responded yet.

