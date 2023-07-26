Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Laurel Hill Senior Apartments residents unable to exit building due to elevator being out of service for weeks

By Ryan Tisminezky
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT ROYAL, S.C (WTOC) - Residents of a senior living apartment complex in Port Royal say their only elevator has been out of service for weeks, leaving some residents struggling to leave their homes.

WTOC spoke with residents of the Laurel Hill Senior Apartments who tell me that because of a nearby lightning strike, the only elevator in their four-story building hasn’t worked in nearly three weeks. They told me that their neighbors who struggle to walk unassisted have been stuck inside the building.

While they did not want to be shown on camera, some of the residents told me they have been living at the property for 17 years, and they say they have never had issues like this before.

They say that they’re not frustrated with on-site management, who they say have been calling residents offering any help they can to those who need it.

They say they’re instead frustrated with the corporate owners who have not answered many questions. The complex is owned by The Michaels Organization, a New Jersey-based company that owns nearly 600 communities.

WTOC reached out to City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department and they told me that they have received multiple calls from residents.

The Fire Department investigated, and found no fire code violations, but said that they were told replacement parts to fix the elevator are ordered and on their way.

A WTOC reporter reached out to The Michaels Organization, but they have not responded yet.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

Latest News

New respiratory infection virus increasing in Savannah’s dog community
New respiratory infection increasing in Savannah’s dog community
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Consumer Fraud Awareness Gets D Grade
Americans think fraud has reached crisis level, report finds
Jalon Jackson
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Garden City