Man arrest following burglary at Smoke Cave in Vidalia

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after a burglary in Vidalia.

The burglary happened at Smoke Cave on between May 28 and June 16.

30-year-old Jack Malone Kelly was arrested and charged with two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit Burglary 2nd Degree and one count of Burglary 2nd Degree.

Kelly is currently in the Toombs County Detention Center due to him previously being arrested on June 30 for Theft by Shoplifting, Criminal Attempt to Commit Robbery, and Fraudulent Attempt To Obtain refund.

This happened at Family Dollar.

If you have any information please call the Vidalia Police at 912-537-4123 or Crimestoppers at 912-386-4480.

