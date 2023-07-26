Sky Cams
Metropolitan Planning Commission votes to approve rezoning on Buckhalter Road

(WTOC)
By Lindsey Stenger
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A marathon near seven hour Metropolitan Planning Commission meeting in Savannah Tuesday.

Residents packed the room for the heated meeting as the MPC voted on whether to approve the amendment to their master plan for the industrial rezoning of Buckhalter Road.

“Don’t box us in” written on t-shirts, on posters, and in speeches.

It was go time for the movement created by residents of Buckhalter Road. After months of meetings of their own, they came before the Metropolitan Planning Commission to express just what the long-term effects of saying yes to light-industrial rezoning would mean for them.

Representatives with long-standing family roots on Buckhalter stood up one by one from the sea of blue shirts.

“Our church is 227 years old, we are the third oldest black church in Savannah.”

“Surely, this is not what you intended for this area.”

“When you have this many people, that have lived in this area for this long, so if there is a chance we can collaborate or talk, it has to happen.”

Some landowners have decided that selling was the best option for them and their families while others feel as if this vote would take away a core part of them.

Places like Old Missionary Church and Red Gate Farms have a history on Buckhalter - a history they feel as if they will be losing when industrial construction filters in.

The Metropolitan Commission ultimately voted yes to rezoning the land from Residential-Agriculture to Light Industrial, with the stipulation of creating a 300 feet buffer.

With two opposing votes, the amendment sought by the developers of Capital Development Partners, LLC passed. It’ll change the city’s comprehensive plan, now allowing Light Industrial zoning on Buckhalter Road.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

