New website, app available ahead of school year for Candler Co. students, parents

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For Candler County students and parents, changes could be visible as soon as you drive up. Others will be just a phone app away.

Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear says the district unveiled a new website and app that students and parents can use for everything from supply lists to school calendar and more.

“We would encourage everyone to download the app on their phone. It gives you current news, current events and plenty of things that are coming up,” said Longgrear.

A walk around the high school shows the final product of the renovations to the 23 year old school that started last summer. The final piece will be new windows that will be more energy efficient and save money over time.

Longgrear says they’re also excited about an upcoming groundbreaking during the year.

“It’s been in the works for a couple of years and we received a grant for it from the Technical College System of Georgia. It’s going to be a big addition to our community.”

He hopes the renovations help serve students for years to come.

Students return for classes August 4.

