Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New website, app available ahead of school year for Candler Co. students, parents

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - For Candler County students and parents, changes could be visible as soon as you drive up. Others will be just a phone app away.

Superintendent Dr. Bubba Longgrear says the district unveiled a new website and app that students and parents can use for everything from supply lists to school calendar and more.

“We would encourage everyone to download the app on their phone. It gives you current news, current events and plenty of things that are coming up,” said Longgrear.

A walk around the high school shows the final product of the renovations to the 23 year old school that started last summer. The final piece will be new windows that will be more energy efficient and save money over time.

Longgrear says they’re also excited about an upcoming groundbreaking during the year.

“It’s been in the works for a couple of years and we received a grant for it from the Technical College System of Georgia. It’s going to be a big addition to our community.”

He hopes the renovations help serve students for years to come.

Students return for classes August 4.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

Latest News

THE News at 4
Schools supplies provided for Montgomery County students
Schools supplies provided for Montgomery County students
Schools supplies provided for Montgomery County students
New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools
New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools
‘We are looking to see gains and improvements:’ SCCPSS making changes to curriculum