New wings added to Effingham middle, high schools

EFFINGHAM, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County schools are preparing for a new year.

The Effingham County superintendent said the district is growing quickly.

“Over the last two years, we’ve grown nearly 600 students each year, and that number continues to hold true,” Superintendent Dr. Yancy Ford said.

He says there’s around 14,000 students county-wide and hopes the new Hyundai plant will continue to drive numbers.

Dr. Ford says they’ve added new wings to Effingham Middle and High schools.

And will be breaking ground on a new performing arts center this year. He says it will be close to an 18-month project.

“We’re really excited about the opportunity to provide that to our local community and all the people from the surrounding areas, can come and be a part of that.”

He says he’s also excited to provide new daycare options for Effingham school district employees. The superintendent says they’re offering two daycares at a reduced rate. One at Guyton Elementary and the other at Rincon Elementary.

“There’s just not enough of them. You know, we need more because of the growth that’s occurred in our district. So, this is just a way for us to be able to provide a benefit and give back to our employees.”

He says the daycares are set to open in January.

Middle and high schools will host open houses Monday and elementary schools on Tuesday.

The first day for Effingham families is Thursday, Aug. 3.

“We like that short week; it helps students get acclimated and helps parents get acclimated. So, if there’s some additional things they need to purchase over the weekend to get ready for the full first week of school,” Ford said.

