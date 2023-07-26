One-on-one with former Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - Reflecting on more than 33 years of service.

Now former Jesup Police Chief Perry Morgan resigned from his position earlier this month. He made history as the city’s first black police chief and leaves behind a legacy of community policing he says he’s proud of.

Former Police Chief Perry Morgan dedicated more than three decades of his life to the Jesup Police Department. He says it’s always been about protecting and serving his community.

Morgan grew up in Jesup which added to his drive to serve.

“I bled blue every morning when I got up, and I looked forward to going to work. I never missed days from work,” Morgan said.

As the city’s first black police chief he says he’s proud to have left his mark on the department.

“It meant a lot to the community to be the first black chief. But, like I told them when I made chief, I’m here for the people. Anybody can maintain the position as the first black chief. But, I don’t want to be recognized as the first black chief. I want to be recognized that I was here for the people of Jesup.”

He worked his way up through the ranks joining Jesup PD in the 1980s, and eventually becoming chief in April 2021.

“It was a smooth transition moving from Captain to Chief. I just had a great command staff that was already in place, and we just took off running.”

City leaders agree.

“He had a lot of respect from his officers. He brought in a lot of community policing, where they really tried to get into the community and get to know the community. Just the respect and care given to the community is what I’d seen, and I was proud,” Mayor Ralph Hickox said.

Morgan says he’s thankful for the city he’s served.

“I just thank the people for their support. Wayne County, the whole county has come together and supported me as chief.”

Morgan says he wants to spend more time with his family.

