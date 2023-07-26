Schools supplies provided for Montgomery County students

MONTGOMERY, Ga. (WTOC) - Around 1,000 Montgomery County students will be back in classrooms on Thursday, Aug. 3.

“We’re trying to have our schools in the best shape we can have and our teachers ready to go on day one,” Superintendent Dr. Stan Rentz said.

Rentz said they’ve updated some facilities and features.

“Our focus has been really on school safety, making sure that our kids are taken care of, we’re doing everything we can with some safety grant money from the state that we’re utilizing to try to find the best way to keep our kids safe. That’s our number one priority,” he said.

There are also some changes to coursework. Rentz said they’re implementing a new state-wide math curriculum.

As for parents he says communication is key, especially in a small town.

“I wish our parents understood how important it is, the communication between school and staff, and they know their child better than anybody. They’re the advocate for their child,” Rentz said.

He said schools will also be providing supplies for students.

“All I ask is that they come with a good attitude and are ready to learn,” Rentz said.

