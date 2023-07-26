Sinead O’Connor dies at age 56

(Gray News) - Rock icon Sinead O’Connor, known best for her hit, “Nothing Compares 2 U” has died at age 56.

The Irish singer’s family announced the singer’s death on an Irish entertainment site, saying “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time.”

Her death was also reported by media in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

The singer courted controversy with her outspoken nature on political and social issues, which crystallized in her ripping up a picture of the pope on Saturday Night Live.

With “Nothing Compares 2 U,” she found worldwide fame in 1990. She released 10 albums over her career.

But her star turn didn’t last, and in recent years, she’s faced troubles.

O’Connor has been open about her mental health struggles.

