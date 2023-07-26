Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Summer Science: Invisible Ink

Students at ECCA show us how to create and read invisible ink
Invisible ink lab
Invisible ink lab(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - In this Summer Science experiment students at Effingham College and Career Academy show us how to create invisible ink using a lemon.

MATERIALS:

- Half a lemon

- Small bowl

- Cotton swabs or Paint Brush

- Heat source (ex. Hair dryer/straightener)

STEP ONE:

- Cut lemon in half, squeeze juice from lemon into bowl.

STEP TWO:

- Use cotton swab or paint brush to write a message using the lemon juice onto a piece of paper.

STEP THREE:

- Let message dry for roughly 20 minutes.

STEP FOUR:

- Hold your message up to your heat source and watch as ‘invisible ink’ appears.

HOW IT WORKS:

- When the lemon juice is heated a reaction occurs as the intermolecular forces holding the molecules in the juice together begin to break. The sugars in the lemon juice oxidize and react with the air around them causing the juice to darken.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

Latest News

Savannah Police’s Back to School Bash at Daffin Park
Savannah Police’s Back to School Bash at Daffin Park
Plant Riverside Retro Movie Series
Plant Riverside Retro Movie Series
Checking in on Tybee Island sea turtle nests
Checking in on Tybee Island sea turtle nests
Plant Riverside Retro Movie Series
Plant Riverside Retro Movie Series