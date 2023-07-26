Taylor Washington announces candidacy for District 2 Alderwoman

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Taylor Washington announced her bid for Savannah’s District 2 seat Tuesday.

She and her husband own 2 Chefs Gullah Geechee Soul Food Restaurant on MLK Boulevard.

District One Alderwoman Bernetta Lanier turned up at the event to support Washington, who would fill Alderman Detric Leggett’s seat if elected.

She says she wants to make sure people in District 2 have a voice when it comes to the issues that are important to them.

“About four years ago, we voted for change. Now, it’s time to demand change. And we need to get out into the community, meet with the community, meet with the children, the elderly, the people in the community and let’s create an agenda. Let’s get it together. Let’s find out what we need in the community. That’s the only way we’re going to know what needs to be done is being involved in the community. And that’s what I’m wanting to do.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.