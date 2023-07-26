Sky Cams
As Twitter fades to X, TikTok steps up with new text-based posts

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo, on Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - The same day Elon Musk abruptly dropped Twitter’s name and bird logo as part of its supposed transition to an “anything app” called X, TikTok impishly announced it will begin letting its users post — you guessed it — text-based messages.

The popular Chinese-owned app, best known for lip-synced dances, often farcical “challenges” and other short videos, didn’t offer much explanation for the new feature. It did note in a statement that the service is “expanding the boundaries of content creation” by showcasing the written creativity users have previously had to share via comments and video captions.

TikTok announced the new feature late Monday.

It wasn’t clear to what extent users embraced text posts in their first full day of availability. That’s partly because searching on variations of the term “text post” largely turned up examples of a popular video genre — those focused on text message phone conversations, typically selected for humorous effect. There were also a few brave users offering video explanations on how to make text posts.

