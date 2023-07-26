Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Video shows sea lions charging at beachgoers at La Jolla Cove in San Diego

Video shows a group of sea lions appearing to charge at beachgoers in San Diego. (Source: @whoisjaphet/LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (Gray News/TMX) - A group of sea lions charged at beachgoers who appeared to get a little too close to the wild animals over the weekend.

A video shared by Instagram user @whoisjaphet shows the sea lions rushing at the crowd on a La Jolla Cove beach.

“Please give the sea lions plenty of room,” a voice can be heard saying over a loudspeaker in the video. “They have bitten people, and they are protected animals.”

As some of the beachgoers backed away, another barking sea lion is seen charging out of the water, sending the group of people screaming.

Sea lions regularly sunbathe on the rocks in La Jolla Cove. The beach area is part of the San Diego La Jolla Underwater Park Ecological Reserve.

Signs are posted warning beachgoers to keep a safe distance away from the animals.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
A Lowe's employee in Georgia was assaulted by suspects who were stealing merchandise, police say.
Woman gets job back at Lowe’s after being attacked while trying to stop shoplifting
FILE - Sierra Canyon's Bronny James (0) smiles during a high school basketball game against...
Lebron James’ son had cardiac arrest during basketball practice
A Savannah Police Department badge.
Savannah detective accused of lying during murder case has been fired
SLED investigating after officer hears 60 shots ring out in Yemassee

Latest News

Georgia Ports Authority
Georgia Ports Authority releases financial report, sees slowdown in container units
Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred makes comments before the unveiling of the 2024...
Rob Manfred’s term as baseball commissioner extended until 2029 by MLB owners
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried leaves federal court, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in New York. (AP...
Sam Bankman-Fried should be jailed until trial, prosecutor says, citing bail violations
Mallory and Nick welcomed a baby boy via uterus transplant.
Program’s first uterus transplant recipient delivers healthy baby boy
New respiratory infection virus increasing in Savannah’s dog community
New respiratory infection increasing in Savannah’s dog community