Warm afternoon, few PM showers

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 4:18 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures start out in the low to mid 70s.

Patchy fog will be possible during the morning commute with just light wind around. Today will be warmer than the past few. Temperatures climb to the lower 90s by noon with heat index values in the lower triple digits. Afternoon highs will be in the low to mid 90s. The breeze will be from the south during the afternoon with a few downpours around into the evening. Many of us will miss out on the rain.

Beach forecast: Wave heights will be under 2 feet with a low risk of rip current today and tomorrow. We’ll have a southeasterly breeze of 5-10 miles per hour with highs in the upper 80s. Be careful if you’re going in the water, there have been jellyfish stings reported over the past few days

The end of the week will be similar, with highs in the lower 90s along with isolated downpours forming along the sea breeze. Severe weather is not expected.

Warmer weather looks to return this weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 90s along with afternoon/evening rain chances. This trend continues into the coming work week.

Tropical update:

A weak area of low pressure south of Bermuda we talked about yesterday is not expected to develop into a Tropical Depression.

Another tropical wave is moving off the west coast of Africa. This system has a 30 percent chance of developing over the next week.

Stay tuned for updates!

