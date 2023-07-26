Wayne Co. man denied bond again after police say he drugged people at bars

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A Wayne County man remains in jail after police say he drugged the drinks of multiple people at local bars.

57-year-old John Yonkosky was arrested on June 22nd and made another court appearance Wednesday, requesting bail for a second time.

He faces charges that include sexual battery and criminal attempt to commit a felony.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Jesup/Wayne Tactical Narcotics Team.

Police say they’d received multiple complaints of people believing they had been drugged at local bars.

After investigating the situation, officials say an undercover officer was hospitalized after drinking a drugged beverage.

Yonkosky was charged in relation to the case and was denied bond the first time on July 5th… then again, today.

Attorneys on both sides say a preliminary hearing in the case is slated for next month.

Yonkosky will remain in custody at the Wayne County Jail.

