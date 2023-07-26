‘We are looking to see gains and improvements:’ SCCPSS making changes to curriculum

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Classrooms are empty now but within a few days they’ll be filled with students ready to learn but there are several changes this school year.

“So we are looking to see gains and improvements.”

Teaching and Learning Deputy Superintendent Bernadette Ball-Oliver says the state is rolling out new math standards for all Georgia schools. Math scores in Savannah Chatham schools were lower than the state average last year.

Ball-Oliver says some math standards have moved to different grades and high school courses may have different names as well like.

“Enhanced Algebra, they’ve added other variations of those courses that actually stretch our students and push them further. Again, it’s very task oriented and student centered making sure they’re grappling with and doing the mat,” Ball-Oliver said.

Ball-Oliver says literacy changes are also important for parents to be aware of.

She says students in all grades will have longer literacy blocks and teachers are undergoing two years worth of training in science of reading techniques.

“The phonics, the phonemic awareness, fluency and vocabulary and comprehension. That training really gives them skills and strategies that they can utilize to ensure that students are excelling in each of those pillars.”

Differentiated Instructional Grouping or DIG time is also new this year. What students will do with that time is driven by data based on math and reading performance.

“That’s when students are getting support around any standards they may have struggled with or that they may have excelled in and so we can actually accelerate them.”

A new learning management system for online at-home learning called Brightspace is also coming to the district. Ball-Oliver says parents will get more information on how it works.

Another tool for conquering the school year.

