4 new principals at Beaufort County schools

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Students are returning to their classrooms soon in Beaufort County.

There are four new principals in the county this year at Mossy Oaks Elementary, Lady’s Island Elementary, Beaufort High School, and May River High.

Here’s what some of them had to say about the upcoming school year.

“Mossy Oaks has a really great neighborhood and community spirit so I look forward to continuing those partnerships, making new ones, and just maintaining the excellence of academics that the school is known for,” new principal at Mossy Oaks Elementary, Wendy Oels, said.

“There’s a lot of strong faculty, programs at Beaufort High so my goal is to really find those areas and continue to improve on them, strengthen them so that Beaufort High can be the best that we can be for our students,” new principal at Beaufort High, Ryan Walsh said.

The other two new principals are Jason Osborne at Lady’s Island Elementary School and Dr. Karon Webb at May River High School.

