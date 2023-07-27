Autopsy of Marine Corps recruit that died during training on Parris Island discussed in trial

PARRIS ISLAND, Sc. (WTOC) - The court martial surrounding the 2021 death of a Marine Corps recruit on Parris Island is entering its final days.

In June of that year, 19-year-old Dalton Beals died during “The Crucible,” the final test of recruit training. Staff Sergeant Steven Smiley faces several charges related to Beals’ death, including negligent homicide.

Autopsy findings were a main focus Thursday in court – located in the Legal Services building on Parris Island. Both sides questioning different medical examiners about the exact cause of Dalton Beals’ death.

The prosecution says Staff Sgt. Steven Smiley, a recruit trainer at the time, ignored Beals’ signs of heat exhaustion. He faces the following charges: dereliction of duty resulting in death, dereliction in the performance of duties, two counts of violation of a lawful general order, cruelty or maltreatment of subordinates, obstruction of justice, and negligent homicide.

The defense filing a motion to get some of charges thrown out Thursday. A judge will consider that motion first thing Friday.

Both sides cross-examined Dr. Bryan Platt with the U.S. Navy – a federal medical examiner. Platt provided a consult on the results of the multiple autopsies performed on Beals after his death. Platt stating that he believes Beals’ cause of death is heatstroke, and the manner of death is accidental.

The defense – in response, using a rebuttal witness of Dr. Priya Banerjee, a forensic pathologist, who stated through her analysis, she believes the cause of death to be cardiac arrythmia or improper beating of the heart, and that it happened by natural causes.

The case is ultimately decided by a panel of eight Marines, six men and two women.

The panel of Marines tasked with coming to a verdict will return Friday for closing arguments and deliberation.

