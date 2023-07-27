Sky Cams
Discounted daycare option offered for Toombs Co. school employees

Toombs County High School
By Anna Black
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Toombs County schools are preparing for a new school year.

“We’re excited to be starting another school year, there’s always an excitement in the air with the anticipation of kids coming back in the buildings and school buses rolling and just the routine of school,” Toombs County Superintendent Barry Waller said.

The district has around 3,000 students across five schools. Toombs County High School is seeing its biggest numbers in recent years.

“This year, we’ll have a little bit over 900 kids that are in high school, which is the largest that we’ve had in at least the last six or seven years,” Waller said.

He said they’ll now be providing discounted daycare for employees.

“It will just help us as our family atmosphere continues to pour into the work life balance with our staff,” Waller said.

The new Toombs County Kids Academy Daycare will accept kids from 6-weeks-old to Pre-K age.

Waller said the district is also providing school supplies for all students.

“We knew that it was a strain on parents. So, we’ve been able to alleviate that burden for the last three years and provide school supplies for our students, which we think is just a very important thing, and in a small community to be able to do, it’s a blessing,” Waller said.

Toombs students will be back in session Friday, Aug. 5.

“We always like starting on that first Friday in August. It gives everybody a chance to get back in the swing of things, get the kinks worked out so we can hit the ground running on Monday morning,” Waller said.

