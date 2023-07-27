Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temps in the lower to mid-70s, with the warmest temps expected around the coast.
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temps in the lower to mid-70s, with the warmest temps expected around the coast. We’ll start the day with mostly clear skies, and another slight chance for a little patchy fog in our inland areas.

By the afternoon high temps should warm back in the mid to lower-90s, with cooler temps along the coast. However, it’ll feel like the upper-90s to triple digits that afternoon. The only relief from this will be a couple more rain chances in the afternoon through sunset.

These should form along the coast, and then push to our inland areas closer to sunset. Going into Friday, highs will be slightly cooler because rain chances will be slightly higher throughout the day.

Then, we track increasing rain chances and increasing temperatures throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.

These rain chances should remain scattered around the area each afternoon. Plus, we’ll continue tracking more “feels like” temps staying in the triple digits. So, if you going to be outside. Be sure to stay hydrated. Right now, it still looks like we’ll have these warm temps and higher rain chances heading into the first week of school.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Yemassee Police
Nearly 100 shots fired in drive-by shooting, according to Yemassee Police
Chatham County Coroner's Office
Chatham Co. coroner explains process for homicide cases
Jalon Jackson
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Garden City

Latest News

Dylan's Thursday Morning Forecast
THE News at 11
Jamie's 11pm Forecast
THE News at 5
Dave's 5pm Forecast
Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 07-26-2023