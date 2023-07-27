Dylan’s Thursday Morning Forecast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Heading into your Thursday, I’ll look for starting temps in the lower to mid-70s, with the warmest temps expected around the coast. We’ll start the day with mostly clear skies, and another slight chance for a little patchy fog in our inland areas.

By the afternoon high temps should warm back in the mid to lower-90s, with cooler temps along the coast. However, it’ll feel like the upper-90s to triple digits that afternoon. The only relief from this will be a couple more rain chances in the afternoon through sunset.

These should form along the coast, and then push to our inland areas closer to sunset. Going into Friday, highs will be slightly cooler because rain chances will be slightly higher throughout the day.

Then, we track increasing rain chances and increasing temperatures throughout the weekend and into the start of next week.

These rain chances should remain scattered around the area each afternoon. Plus, we’ll continue tracking more “feels like” temps staying in the triple digits. So, if you going to be outside. Be sure to stay hydrated. Right now, it still looks like we’ll have these warm temps and higher rain chances heading into the first week of school.

