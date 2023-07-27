Estill, Wade Hampton combining into Hampton County High School

HAMPTON COUNTY, Sc. (WTOC) - The new school year brings a big change for Hampton County high schoolers, with two high schools merging into one.

While the building originally held the Wade Hampton High School, this year it has a new name and more students.

Estill and Wade Hampton High School have combined to become Hampton County High School.

After studies from the state and school district, officials made the decision to consolidate the two high schools, citing enrollment numbers and aging facilities among other reasons.

“People do have emotions, toward their alma maters, as they should, I think we see that more from graduates which is maybe understandable but truly the students, I think, are excited,” said Jack Hutto, the director of grants and communications for the Hampton County School District.

Hutto said that although there is some hesitancy, consolidation is the best outcome for students. Recent alumni agree. Mason Farmer graduated from Estill in 2019, and now teaches percussion at Hampton County High School.

“Keep an open mind, I understand everybody is kind of iffy about the entire thing, but keep an open mind because it’s in the best interest of the students,” said Farmer.

Farmer hopes the consolidation leaves students better off in the long run.

“There’s a lot of programs that Estill provided that Hampton didn’t provide, there are a lot of programs that Hampton provided that Estill didn’t provide, and now all the students within Hampton County get access to those opportunities. So it’s perfect for the students.”

Hampton County High School won’t be in this building forever. A new state-of-the-art campus is scheduled to break ground in January.

