Final public meetings held on Savannah’s proposed millage rate

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah residents gave their thoughts on a proposal from city council to maintain the millage rate.

“It’s unjust for you guys to leave the millage rate what it is.”

The comments delivered during a public hearing ahead of a vote, that if approved, would keep Savannah’s millage rate the same. Doing so would increase some property taxes in the city by just over nine percent.

The city says maintaining the rate would provide an additional $7.8 million for stormwater infrastructure improvements.

During the hearing, City Manager Jay Melder identified these three areas that money would be used for.

“It’s about how do we make sure we have the infrastructure in place to maintain safety and to increase stormwater and drainage improvements that we all know that we need,” Melder said.

But not all council members are on board.

At-Large Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, speaking out this week, saying that maintaining the millage rate instead of lowering it could have negative impacts on city property owners.

“We will be taxing our citizens up and out of Savannah,” Gibson-Carter said. Mayor Van Johnson later pushing back, saying the rate is the lowest in more than three decades and necessary for infrastructure improvement.

“This is about governing. This is about making sure that Savannahians have a city that when it rains really, really bad, their community does not flood,” Johnson said.

If you missed the first two public hearings, there is another one during Thursdy night’s meeting at 6:30 p.m.

