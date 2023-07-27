Sky Cams
‘Focused on consistent conference championships’: Helton, Eagles take the stage at Sun Belt Media Day

GA Southern 2023 Media Day
GA Southern 2023 Media Day(wtoc)
By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Clay Helton’s first year at the helm of the Georgia Southern football program had it’s ups and downs, but last season overall is deemed a success. After a 3-9 campaign in 2021, the Eagles improved to 6-7 and landed in the Camellia Bowl.

On Wednesday, Helton and two players - Khaleb Hood and Marques Watson-Trent - represented the Eagles at the 2023 Sun Belt Media Day, held in New Orleans.

Helton spent his time at the podium proud of the momentum gained from last season, and credits his players for carrying it throughout the offseason.

“After coming off our first year last year and accomplishing some great things - a power five win, a top-25 win, having an opportunity to compete in postseason play and beat our rival - it is something that these guys didn’t stay comfortable with. They have approached the offseason with a chip on their shoulder. They want to get Georgia Southern where we want to be, and that is a consistent team that is always competing for conference championships,” Helton said.

Turning last year’s momentum into a 2023/24 conference championship is and should be the goal, but outsiders view the Eagles as middle-of-the-pack. Georgia Southern was voted to finish 5th in the East Division in the Sun Belt Preseason Coaches Poll.

“We’re not surprised that people maybe see us as middle-of-the-road. We are still growing as a football team, but that’s not where our mindset is. Our mindset is doing what Georgia Southern demands and expects, and that is championships. I look outside my window each and every day and I see six national championship flags. The tradition at Georgia Southern is excellence. You fight like hell each and every day to put it back to that championship level. These guys have that chip on their shoulder to be able to do that,” Helton added in response to the poll.

The Eagles open up the 2023 season at home against the Citadel on Saturday, August 2nd at 6 PM.

