Former District Attorney Tom Durden passes away

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former District Attorney Tom Durden passed away Thursday morning, according to Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd L. Slater.

The Hinesville Police Department released the following statement:

We mourn the passing of former District Attorney Tom Durden.

It fills us with sadness that our former District Attorney Tom Durden passed away this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, to whom we extend our sincere condolences.

