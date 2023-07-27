Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Former District Attorney Tom Durden passes away

Tom Durden
Tom Durden(Hinesville Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former District Attorney Tom Durden passed away Thursday morning, according to Hinesville Police Chief Lloyd L. Slater.

The Hinesville Police Department released the following statement:

We mourn the passing of former District Attorney Tom Durden.

It fills us with sadness that our former District Attorney Tom Durden passed away this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, to whom we extend our sincere condolences.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lavent Frazier
Yemassee teenager arrested for two murders in different counties
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26,...
Hunter Biden’s plea deal on hold after federal judge raises concerns over the terms of the agreement
Yemassee Police
Nearly 100 shots fired in drive-by shooting, according to Yemassee Police
John Yonkosky
Wayne Co. man denied bond again after police say he drugged people at bars
Jalon Jackson
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Garden City

Latest News

New superintendent leading McIntosh County schools
New superintendent leading McIntosh County schools
Savannah restaurant workers asking for pay raises, other benefits
City of Savannah
Final public meetings held on Savannah’s proposed millage rate
Autopsy of Marine Corps recruit that died during training on Parris Island discussed in trial