Georgia Peanut Commission donates 30,000 jars of peanut butter to Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Things got a little nutty at the Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia Thursday.

The Georgia Peanut Commission donated about 30,000 jars of peanut butter to the food bank.

Executive director Mary Jane Crouch says peanut butter is an important item to keep on hand, because unlike many other non-perishable items, it contains protein.

For many facing hunger, expensive protein products are harder to come by.

“So we can have peanut butter, we know we can give it to a child, or a senior citizen through programs. We can make sure they have something that will last more than just a day. Ya know, it’s awesome- think of all the PB & J’s we could make!”

Crouch also says these large donations are vital, because the food bank supplies food for local shelters and other groups as well.

