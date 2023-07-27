Sky Cams
Ghost Pirates ink Tyler Drevitch, older brother of Logan Drevitch

By Chad Maxwell
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 9:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Ghost Pirates’ first offseason addition from outside of the organization has plenty of ECHL experience, and a last name that fans will be very familiar with.

27-year-old Tyler Drevitch, the older brother of Logan Drevitch, signed an ECHL contract for the 2023-24 season with Savannah on Wednesday.

After a four-year career at Merrimack College, Drevitch turned pro in 2020-21, with the Wheeling Nailers of the ECHL’s Central Division. Drevitch was an impact player at the forward position for Wheeling in 2022-23, registering 18 goals and 15 assists in 72 games played. Known as a physical presence on the ice, Drevitch led the Nailers in penalty minutes with 179 last season.

Logan re-signed with Savannah on Monday and skating with one another will be nothing new for the brothers, as the two previously played together at Merrimack during the 2019-20 season.

The Ghost Pirates now have four players signed to contracts for the 2023-24 season: Tyler and Logan Drevitch, Darian Skeoch, and Cole Stallard.

