Hyundai hosts job fair at St. Mary’s Community Center

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Hyundai held another job fair Thursday, to help Savannah residents apply for open positions at the plant coming soon to Bryan County.

Two Hyundai Motor Group subsidiaries, Hyundai Transys and Hyundai Glovis, were hiring for open positions Thursday at the St. Mary’s Community Center in Cuyler-Brownville.

The company says they are looking for workers in roles ranging from production to Human Resources.

The workforce developer says these opportunities are crucial for our communities.

“Having these events are very important for our community, because this is a game changer for a lot of households, if they’re able to be connected to better jobs, jobs that lead to become careers and long-term placement that also have benefits, this is something that’s really great, and we’re just so happy that Hyundai is coming to our community so that we can offer that, for them,” said Khailiah Robinson, the workforce developer at St. Mary’s Community Center.

