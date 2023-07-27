Local toy store prepares for the holidays early

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than halfway through the year which means some of you early birds might already be thinking of holiday gifts.

Especially after dealing with toy shortages and supply chain issues, we’ve had these past few years.

If you are... you’re not the only one thinking ahead, so is a local toy store.

Our Michaela Romero visits a shop here in Savannah they’re planning ahead.

John Crowley, the owner of Planet Fun is kind of like Santa Clause.

“We sell pretty much everything from old toys to new stuff, wrestlers to superheroes Barbies, Monster High, My little ponies then of course comic books and video games.”

And much like Santa...he loves his job and knows the impact a simple toy can have.

” There is something that draws you to it as a kid, and we kind of forget that because iPad is so hypnotizing.”

For him, toys are a combination of art and imagination and it’s his job to help kids’ imaginations soar.

Which is why, like an elf, he gets to work months before the holiday season even arrives.

And it all starts by using his ears.

“It’s mostly about listening, because there is no resource, as far as I have seen that is useful. There will be lists that are the hot Christmas item but it’s like ehh I don’t know if it’s actually accurate. But at the beginning of the season, we will be getting a few calls about some weird thing that I have never heard about, and then it’s like oh, this is the thing.”

John starts ordering those new items as early as August, but one of his favorite things about his job is collecting unique toys.

“We buy toys every day and there is rarely a day when we don’t buy anything so there is always something turning up and sometimes it’s a lot of something. The holiday season is nice because usually because are rustling up a little more money to buy presents so they will come in with old things they don’t have use for but for someone else will want so usually we get more things at the beginning of December.”

Although his store is known for having unique knick and knacks you may not find anywhere else, he leaves some advice for those gift-givers looking for something more specific.

” I would say it’s always wise to keep your eyes open all around the year. I see people who are desperate 2 days before Christmas and it’s just like everything is already gone.”

And like ole St. Nick himself, John believes everyone deserves that special toy because those memories last a lifetime.

”My toys were friends to me in like a large way and so that’s also interesting you looked at your little stuffed animal’s eyes and it’s a real thing to you.”

