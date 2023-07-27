Man dies in crash in Midway, dog turned over to animal control
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a crash in Midway Wednesday afternoon.
Georgia State Patrol says 57-year-old James Alan Deveau of Hinesville was driving north on Lewis Frasier Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree.
Deveau was driving with his dog. The dog received minor injures and was turned over to animal control.
