Man dies in crash in Midway, dog turned over to animal control

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a crash in Midway Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol says 57-year-old James Alan Deveau of Hinesville was driving north on Lewis Frasier Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Deveau was driving with his dog. The dog received minor injures and was turned over to animal control.

Dog turned over to animal control
Dog turned over to animal control(WTOC)

