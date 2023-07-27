Man dies in crash in Midway, dog turned over to animal control

MIDWAY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has died after a crash in Midway Wednesday afternoon.

Georgia State Patrol says 57-year-old James Alan Deveau of Hinesville was driving north on Lewis Frasier Road when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Deveau was driving with his dog. The dog received minor injures and was turned over to animal control.

Dog turned over to animal control (WTOC)

