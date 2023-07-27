New Appling County superintendent excited to get year started

APPLING COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new school year is approaching, along with some leadership changes in Appling County.

“It is truly exciting to be leading Appling County. They have some fantastic things going on already and I just want to bring positivity and energy and support,” new superintendent, Janet Goodman said.

Goodman said she is bringing a new program with her. It’s called the Positivity Program.

“It focuses on individual character traits, some of them such as perseverance, leadership, honesty, gratitude, and helps them to learn to build connections with others and be successful no matter where they go,” Goodman said.

Something else she says Appling County is continuing to focus on is reading rates.

“We have had a really laser focus on literacy in the last few years, and so we have had a lot of training for teachers in reading strategies, to identify individual strengths and weaknesses in students and help them to make sure that every single student can read on grade level,” Goodman said.

She says the best way to ensure your kids are getting the best out of their education, is to make sure they’re showing up.

“We really focus on attendance, so if they can just have their kids ready for school on time, and here every day, that will just help their children be so much more successful,” Goodman said.

Goodman says she’s ready to get this year started.

“Overall, I’m very excited to start a new year in a new place and get to learn all of the parents, the students, the staff and the community. There’s a lot going on here, that’s really moving us towards excellence,” she said.

